The Allen Police hockey team turned on the red lamp twice, while the Allen Fire hockey team finished red hot in the overtime shootout in the 12th annual Allen Americans Police vs. Fire On Ice hockey game Saturday evening at the Credit Union of Texas Center.
The Allen Fire Department escaped with a 3-2 win as AFD engineer Dustin Wackett scored in the shootout.
The score wasn't the big highlight of the event. The big highlight was that proceeds from the game will benefit the Allen Public Safety Recovery Fund, a local philanthropic foundation that helps Allen police officers, firefighters and paramedics who are injured in the line of duty, according to the foundation’s website.
And the other highlight is no police or fire department players were injured during the game — though it is a safe bet to assume there were some sore muscles on Sunday.
The game was played prior to puck drop of the Allen Americans' battle against the Wichita Thunder, which resulted in a 4-3 Wichita win.
Police officers playing in the game were Sean Fourcand, Rowdy Spradling, John Barringont, Bill Smith, Landry Jackson, Jimmie Davidson, Matt Koehrsen, Andrew Rembert, Thomas Van Benthuysen and Taylor Thomas. Honorary coaches were Dave Shafer and Daren Meis. Barrington scored both goals in regulation for the APD team.
Fire department personnel who laced up the skates were Nathan Goudy, Dustin Wackett, David Duffy, Nathan Boyd, Cody Drewek, David Cannaday, Michael Toney, Richy Kang, Hanna DeGan, Travis Hill, Brian Janak, Jeffrey Peters, Michael Wilson, Taylor Greer and Brian Hesler. Honorary coaches were Tim Stolp and Dave Cornette. Cannady and Goudy each scored goals in regulation for the AFD team.
