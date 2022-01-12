After approximately one hour of deliberation, Allen City Council voted in unanimous favor of amended development regulations for a proposed mixed-use development located along the intersection of Sam Rayburn Tollway and Exchange Parkway.
The development, Allen Gateway at Twin Creeks, would comprise 75 acres of land divided into three tracts with zoning for commercial, multi-family and single-family uses. Among the various regulations the council approved include a maximum limit of 60 “urban residential units” that can be constructed within 300 feet of Sam Rayburn Tollway. It also removed 400 planned urban residential units developers initially sought to construct along a tract on Exchange Parkway.
The vote also changed the development process of Allen Gateway insofar as Phase 2 of its construction is now divided into Phase 2a and Phase 2b, with the latter phase being the issuance of office permits. Changes were also made to accommodate the installation of a 440 square foot LED sign in a tract located east of the toll road.
These changes were unanimously recommended by the Allen Planning and Zoning Commission in a Dec. 7 meeting.
