Allen water tower file.jpg
File photo

This November, Allen residents will have an opportunity to vote on a city bond to fund needed projects within the community.

As the city gears up for the election, it’s seeking resident input on what projects they would like to see included in the bond.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments