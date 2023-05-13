This November, Allen residents will have an opportunity to vote on a city bond to fund needed projects within the community.
As the city gears up for the election, it’s seeking resident input on what projects they would like to see included in the bond.
A public information meeting scheduled for May 8 has been rescheduled to an undetermined date. There, residents will have a chance to hear presentations about potential projects, suggest new ideas and collaborate to help set priorities for potential bond funding and potentially join a bond sub-committee.
Five sub-committees, have been established by Allen City Council to focus on the following topics: Public Safety; Parks and Downtown; Streets, Infrastructure and Neighborhoods; Public Art; and Finance.
Anyone who attends upcoming public meetings can join a sub-committee - no application or selection process required. Online feedback opportunities will also be made available throughout the public input process. Subcommittee workshops are slated for 7 p.m. May 25, June 1, June 8 and June 12 at the Allen ISD STEAM Center. Over the summer, the steering committees will meet with city council to discuss their findings regarding public input on the bond.
A potential call for election is slated for the Aug. 8 Allen city council meeting. If approved, the election will be slated for Nov. 7.
According to the city, every bond proposition is assessed for its potential impact on the tax rate. During the public input process, the finance subcommittee projects a potential tax rate impact based on the total bond package being proposed. These are only estimates and do not necessarily result in a tax increase.
The city said it will repay bond debt within 20 years of bonds being sold. However, the city has repaid bond debt sooner than the anticipated 20 years. The city also has refinanced the sale of a bond series to lower interest repayment or pay off the debt sooner.
