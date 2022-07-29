The Allen Eagles Touchdown Club has a new leader heading into the 2022 season – a former football standout for the school.
Brandon Villarreal was named the president of the organization in June and since then, he and his wife Colleen, the volunteer chair, have been working diligently ahead of the start of the season on Aug. 25 against St. John Bosco Prep.
This will be the first time in 12 years that Brandon Villarreal will not be on a football field coaching but this new gig will give him an opportunity to stay involved in the game he loves in the town he grew up in. The 2001 graduate went to Purdue University after high school – he played for Todd Graham – before the defensive tackle was on the practice squad for the New Orleans Saints.
He is a member of Allen’s Hall of Honor, joining that in 2018, while he was an assistant football coach.
After retiring as a player in 2007, he and his wife – they were high school sweethearts at Allen – moved back to Allen. Since then they have been raising two boys, Ethan and Reid, while Villarreal served as an assistant football coach at Lovejoy and McKinney North.
He had an opportunity to move out of coaching this season, though he knew he would miss that part of his daily life. That left a void for a man who had been around football most of his life. He would often go to practice this summer to watch Ethan, who will be a freshman at Allen, do workouts.
That naturally led to talks with new football coach Lee Wiginton, who asked him to join the Allen Touchdown Club board. Then, Villarreal quickly was appointed president of the TDC.
“They felt confident in my ability to get support back in Allen football, not that it hasn’t been there but with the transition of coaches to Coach Wiginton, I told him whatever they need, the TDC will help anyway we can,” Villarreal said. “This place has a special place in my heart. I’m an Allen graduate.”
The Villarreals recall a version of the Allen TDC when they were in high school but since that time the program has gained national notice and the football field Brandon played on looks nothing like the one his sons will soon play on.
As his kids were younger and working their way up the ranks, Villarreal noticed there wasn’t much connection from the TDC to future Eagles and those parents.
He wants to not only get middle school parents involved in the TDC, but fans of Allen football who may not have a player or cheerleader on the field, but who are also community members.
“How do we maybe get help for an hour before the game with program sales or out doing stuff with an event for a kid that maybe won’t play football?” Villarreal said of the desire to build a volunteer base. “Get dance, cheer or wrestling involved in the biggest event, football, to help get more visibility for kids and their programs. We want to get involved as much as possible and we are happy to help out others, not just football vs. wrestling. It is Allen vs. the World, just like it is Southlake vs. the World or McKinney vs. the World. It is about one town and one team. We want state champions in life; husbands, wives, sons, daughters, sisters. We want the community here Friday night not just for football but Allen; the community to show the world a place where everyone wants to be because it is a great place.”
Villarreal knows how special Allen is for a lot of reasons. Working in other districts, he saw plenty of towns with multiple schools within the district.
The allegiance for Allen starts and ends here.
The importance for the joint relationship between the TDC and the community is two-fold. Get business interested in athletics to possibly drive business to them, while also showcasing a business to perhaps get that business name out to people who may not know about it but can draw a connection to athletics.
“Driving business is important to us, these mom and pops shops the last 10 or 15 years have been here while Allen is thriving, if we can bring them business we want to do it,” Villarreal said. “Allen wasn’t built on Walmart or Chick-fil-A or Taco Bell. It was Squeegee's or Rodenbaugh’s (Flooring) is why Allen has thrived for the last 50 or 60 years. They were with us when it was tough for us to get a win and they were there when we were winning state championships. We need places like that involved. We have a lot to do before the season starts to allow us time to figure out other ways to get the community back and involved. There has been a disconnect that maybe they send money to help (the TDC) but we need to support them back by creating events to be involved and see the players.”
Villarreal is looking to build off what the previous TDC boards have done and hopes better communication will help open doors that will help out the football program and other programs. He brings his experience from the coaching world and has a good idea what a football team needs each week during the season.
The TDC has a wide range of what they do each season with the help of volunteers from pre- or post-game meals, Eagle Zone, media day, locker decorations, senior banquet, fundraisers and tunnel crew.
One of the events coming up soon is the Huddles and Heels fundraiser that will allow moms and other females a chance to meet with the coaching staff and their wives during a dinner on Aug. 4. The coaches will also lead a presentation about the football program during the second annual event, which will be held in McKinney.
The TDC golf tournament is another big fundraiser for the non-profit organization and it will be held Oct. 21 at The Course at Watters Creek. Both events will have prizes and packages up for auction.
“With the relationship with Coach Wig, I think we both see the vision, we want to bring the old Allen back,” Colleen Villarreal said. “We see a vision where people stop leaving in the fourth quarter. We need to bring everyone back.”
Colleen Villarreal noted the goal is to get as many involved in the TDC as possible as volunteers.
She hopes to bring back the hometown feel she recalls from their high school days.
“With him coaching at different schools it didn’t always mix well but we would always come to a game (at Allen) on his bye week," she said. "Allen has always been in our blood. It is where we came from. We have sons coming up and Brandon, in this position, we can again bring that hometown feel and we can do it together. The passion and effort is for all of them. We will get the right people involved. I’m all about change and it is sad to see things gone and tradition change up. People want to come to this school. Change had to happen and we hope we keep changing. It is going in the right direction and I feel like it is.”
