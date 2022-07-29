Villarreal.jpeg

The Allen Eagles Touchdown Club has a new leader heading into the 2022 season – a former football standout for the school. Brandon Villarreal was named the president of the organization in June and since then, he and his wife Colleen, the volunteer chair, have been working diligently ahead of the start of the season on Aug. 25 against St. John Bosco Prep.

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

