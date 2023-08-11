Band (1).jpg

This year, the Allen High School Marching Band plans to deliver an "out-of-this-world experience," stepping into the 2023-24 school year.

As school comes back into full swing, band students are preparing to take the field to get ready for another season of marching performances as well as gearing up for their competitive show theme, "Celestial."

Band (2).jpg
Band (3).jpg
Band (4).jpg
Band (5).jpg
Band (6).jpg
Band (7).jpg

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments