This year, the Allen High School Marching Band plans to deliver an "out-of-this-world experience," stepping into the 2023-24 school year.
As school comes back into full swing, band students are preparing to take the field to get ready for another season of marching performances as well as gearing up for their competitive show theme, "Celestial."
“The theme is an aesthetic,” AHS Band Director Philip Obado said. “The aesthetic for us are what kinds of emotions or thoughts are provoked from things celestial. It could be angry and angular, unknown like a black hole or a peaceful calm or something brilliant and shining. We didn’t want to do an outer space or planet show. We found that we are best shown through an aesthetic, not a story.”
While gearing up for the school year, Obado plans on implementing the band’s new set of goals, which revolve around being more competitive in its performances.
“The bands we compete with are nationally renowned bands,” he said. “It has to be one of the most challenging areas in Texas. We are pretty much competing from the middle of the metroplex to Tyler. The top six bands go on to the state level. Four of the bands we compete with regularly make finals at the grand nationals in Indianapolis. To call it a goal to be competitive is a big step for us. I look forward to seeing how we do.”
To further help Obado’s goal for being more competitive, four seniors, appointed as drum majors, aim to lead the band to state level and possibly beyond.
“We have a really exciting competition coming up,” Drum Major Kaitlyn Christie said. “They recently changed it in Texas to where every year is a state year. We have about three to four competitions coming up. We'll gradually improve our show before each competition.”
In addition to preparing for competitions, Drum Major Grace Glotzbach said she looks forward to seeing how much the band will grow during her last year.
“We've had a really good start this summer, and I think it will be really fun to see how far we can take our show this year,” she said.
Additionally, supporting the football team and seeing the community come out to support Allen High School is the highlight for Drum Majors Ethan Erwin and Ashley Bullinger.
“Every week on Friday, we support our football team at the games, and it's nice to see the whole community come together and support everyone,” Bullinger said.
She added that seeing everyone connect each week at the stadium is rewarding to watch.
“Those Friday nights, the lights are on, and there's a lot of energy,” Erwin said. “Getting to perform at halftime is really cool because there are a lot of people in the stands, so it's a big performance time.”
