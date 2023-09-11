Allen High School's Hannah Bartlett recently joined three other members of her school's robotics team to celebrate receiving a $659,100 grant from BEST of Texas Robotics. Bartlett spoke at a recent press conference, talking about how BEST Robotics helped with her developing a career path. The BEST of Texas Robotics and UIL 2023 Robotics Championship will be held Nov. 30-Dec. 2, in Dallas at the Fair Park Coliseum.
Tell our readers about yourself.
Hi, my name is Hannah Bartlett and I’m a senior at Allen High School. I’ve lived in Allen with my family for 10-ish years and I’ve been a part of Allen ISD since 2nd grade.
How did you get involved with Allen High School Robotics?
I was first introduced to robotics by my 6th grade science teacher, Mrs. Churchill. She had a connection to the Ereckson robotics coach, Mr. Gadd, and I’ve continued it through middle school and into high school.
What does your role entail?
As a member of the BEST Robotics executive leadership team I help manage and guide the people under me to the best solution.
What challenges have you faced while on the robotics team?
Some of the biggest challenges we face as a team is finding funding for all of our many projects, which is why I was very excited when I was selected as the student representative at the BEST Robotics Texas Workforce grant reception and had the privilege to speak on behalf of thousands of students who just like myself are passionate about STEM.
What’s most rewarding about being part of the robotics team?
The most rewarding part about robotics for me is just being able to see the end product. I love the idea of creating something out of nothing, even if it bends the laws of science a bit.
What’s your favorite childhood memory?
A favorite childhood memory of mine is going fishing with my dad and deciding to pick up what I assumed to be a colorfully painted stick, but to my surprise it was a very alive garden snake.
What are your hobbies?
Some of my hobbies include fishing, painting, flying and tinkering.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
