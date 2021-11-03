Eight years after its 2013 launch, Allen High School’s Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) program was awarded the designation of Naval Honor School.
With this designation, Allen High School’s JROTC instructors will be able to write letters of recommendation to help students secure admission to noteworthy military academies such as West Point, the U.S. Naval Academy and the U.S. Air Force Academy.
“Those recommendations carry the same weight as [those of] a U.S. Senator or the Vice President of the United States because of this designation,” said Erin McCann, Allen ISD’s Digital Media and Marketing Director. “It raises the merit of their recommendation all the way to the top.”
Still, program instructors said that COVID-19 has made student instruction and community engagement more difficult for students. Decreased enrollment compared to previous school years is also an issue in that prior years have seen enrollment exceeding 230 students. This year, roughly 140 students are enrolled.
“JROTC is kind of a hands-on course, and having half of your students virtual kind of made it not-so-fun either for me or the students,” said Sergeant Major Bruce Cole, one of Allen High School’s two JROTC instructors.
This hands-on instruction, Cole said, is crucial to the mentorship and instruction of the program.
The collaborative nature of JROTC is something that Haviland Sutton, a JROTC student who serves as its Regimental Commanding Officer, said inspired her in her endeavors to join the Marine Corps later in life.
“The environment here in our JROTC unit, I want that environment when I go into the military,” she said.
The Naval Honor School designation will remain effective through the 2021-22 school year but can be reapplied for later years, provided that the program meets a set of criteria. One of these requirements includes prolific community service, a principle that instructors of the program say is paramount for its success.
“I personally want [our students] to graduate and leave here and go to a homeless shelter on Thanksgiving Day and serve people in need. That’s a success,” said Lieutenant Colonel Mike Wilonsky, the other JROTC instructor.
In furtherance of this, the program is organizing a Toys For Tots drive slated to run at Thursday’s Allen High School football game and a Veteran’s Day breakfast on Nov. 11.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.