The city of Allen is currently in phase 3 of gathering input on its 2023 bond election, slated for November.

After a joint meeting with the Allen City Council on April 6 and a kickoff meeting on May 22, the city of Allen leadership has formed five subcommittees driven by residents to give input on key projects the city plans to construct with the bond money, if approved by voters.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

