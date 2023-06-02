The city of Allen is currently in phase 3 of gathering input on its 2023 bond election, slated for November.
After a joint meeting with the Allen City Council on April 6 and a kickoff meeting on May 22, the city of Allen leadership has formed five subcommittees driven by residents to give input on key projects the city plans to construct with the bond money, if approved by voters.
The Public Safety Subcommittee is working with Allen Police Chief Brian Harvey and Allen Economic Development Corporation President Michael Schaeffer to discuss a new police headquarters to keep up with Allen’s growth.
According to a presentation Harvey gave on May 22, the current police headquarters places visitor parking on the opposite side of the building from the main entrance. Additionally, Harvey expects a shortage in several key components of a police headquarters, including lockers, storage, a conference room, a backup power supply, a training room and more, as Allen continues to grow in population.
Harvey also said the size of police headquarters has made reporting multiple arrests near impossible.
Harvey said in his presentation that Collin County is expected to reach a population of 1.2 million in the next five years and 2.4 million by 2050.
Allen’s Parks and Downtown Subcommittee works with Gary Rodenbaugh, co-owner of Allen’s oldest business; Parks and Recreation Director Kate Meacham and Community Development Director Marc Kurbansade.
Some of the key projects Kurbansade presented included more public gathering space, public art, parking structures and new infrastructure to make downtown a more attractive area for residents and potential businesses.
Meacham talked about how parks and recreation aims to finish its last four miles in trail development, as well as signage and other amenities needed in the city’s trail masterplan. Another project Meacham talked about was redevelopment at Ford Park, where residents can give input on the nearly $15 million reinvestment.
Molsen Farm, located off Ridgeview Drive and Greenville Avenue, will soon undergo an $18 million development that will include several amenities. Parks and Recreation seeks public input on what they would like seen at Molsen Farm.
Moving on to streets, infrastructure and neighborhoods, this subcommittee focuses on revitalizing Allen’s aging infrastructure. Subcommittee members will work with Chair Jim Waldbauer, Engineering Director Chris Flannigan and Community Enhancement Director Lee Battle.
Allen’s Public Art Subcommittee will focus on getting more public artwork throughout Allen to create more engaging and attractive spaces for visitors and residents alike. Members will work with Chair Jane Bennet and Public Art Manager Matt McComb.
Allen’s fifth subcommittee will focus on how the city will finance all of these bond projects, if approved, as well as what projects are financially viable.
Members will work with Chair Kurt Kizer and Chief Financial Officer Pete Phillis.
