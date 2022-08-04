Due to population growth and more interest in the library, the Allen City Council approved a $949,297 contract with Hidell and Associates to design the expanded library.
The library’s expansion aims to meet the expanded needs of Allen’s growing community.
Phase 1 consisted of pre-design and conceptual design services including focus groups with a Mayor-appointed steering committee and library staff; tours of four North Texas public libraries with the committee members; preparation of two public surveys; the promulgation and analysis of resulting data and the development of recommendations based on the surveys, according to the city.
The first public survey, conducted for one month from July 27 through Aug. 27, 2021, had 1,343 participants. The second survey took place for approximately five weeks from Feb. 22 through March 31, 2022, receiving 649 participants, the city said.
Following the completion of Phase 1, the city contracted HAA for Phase 2 to prepare the project for construction. The contract consists of schematic design development, preparing for construction, assisting with solicitation of bids and construction administration services. HAA plans to finalize designs by spring 2023 before construction begins that fall.
Voters approved a total of $16.045 million dollars in a 2016 General Obligation bond election, for the architectural design, site development, and construction of an expanded, renovated, and updated library within the existing site.
This contract will be funded by General Obligation Bonds, Series 22 issued on April 12, 2022.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.