Library.jpg

As the city enters phase 2 of expanding its library, Hidell and Associates will be developing schematic designs and preparing the library for construction slated for fall 2023.

 Courtesy of the City of Allen

Allen’s public library is expanding.

Due to population growth and more interest in the library, the Allen City Council approved a $949,297 contract with Hidell and Associates to design the expanded library.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

