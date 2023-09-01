Allen ISD has adopted its tax rate for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.
Over the last 10 years, Allen ISD has steadily decreased its rate by 46% overall, as school districts’ ability to levy taxes continuously changes.
Brian Carter, chief financial officer for Allen ISD, told the board of trustees at an Aug. 28 meeting that the budgeting process has changed significantly over the last five or six years and is about to undergo more major changes, including an upcoming election for Texas voters to decide whether they want to increase the homestead exemption.
For the 2023-24 fiscal year, Allen ISD adopted a total tax rate of $1.1412 per $100 valuation on properties within the district’s boundaries. This is comprised of a $0.7512 maintenance and operations tax rate and a $0.39 interest and sinking rate to cover the district’s debts from past bond projects.
Allen ISD’s budgeted revenue is slated to increase from $173.2 million last year to $189.7 million this year. Total Allen ISD expenses are slated to increase from $214 million last year to $229 million this year, with the main expense—$128 million—going toward instruction.
Expenses for instructional support, including counseling, health services, school administration and curriculum building teams are slated to total $34 million. This is a $2.2 million increase compared to last year.
A total of $40 million is expected to go toward services like transportation, student nutrition services, maintenance, security and technology services.
Looking at the district’s debt service budget, Allen ISD expects a total revenue and expenditure of $78.8 million.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
