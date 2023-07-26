Allen High School
Allen ISD

As Allen ISD prepares for a new school year, staff has proposed changes to the student code of conduct to remain in compliance with new state legislation.

At last week’s Allen ISD Board of Trustees workshop meeting, Kim McLaughlin, assistant superintendent of school leadership, presented a couple changes that was the center of discussion for board members.


Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments