As Allen ISD prepares for a new school year, staff has proposed changes to the student code of conduct to remain in compliance with new state legislation.
At last week’s Allen ISD Board of Trustees workshop meeting, Kim McLaughlin, assistant superintendent of school leadership, presented a couple changes that was the center of discussion for board members.
Seeing a rise in destructive and disruptive behavior in school restrooms — including fights, vandalism and substance use — Allen ISD staff proposed language to explicitly tell students not to use restrooms for any other use except as intended. At the July 24 meeting, Trustee Bill Parker was in favor of removing the language, saying restroom conduct is already covered within the school policy in other areas of the code. Additionally, he said the vagueness could lead to confusion and legal issues.
At a March 13 meeting, board members agreed to revisit the code of conduct after McLaughlin revealed that 111 incidents were reported in Allen ISD restrooms. According to administrators at the time, main concerns revolved around THC usage as well as other substances, destructive behavior and fights.
Trustee Elle Holland said during the July 24 meeting that because restrooms are not public, it's lack of visibility to administrators and teachers create an environment for students to become more destructive. By adding language in the code of conduct, trustees said they aimed to inform parents and students on what is not allowed, better enforce school policy and keep students safe.
Trustee Amy Gnadt proposed widening the scope from restrooms to all unsupervised areas to address places on campus where administrators or cameras are not present. However, she said many concerns surrounding the proposed restroom policy are already addressed throughout the code of conduct.
Another proposed change revolved around substance use and expulsion. According to McLaughlin, the state requires districts to place students found with substances including THC, alcohol and vape pens, to be placed in a mandatory disciplinary alternative education program rather than being immediately expelled.
McLaughlin said that this past year, the district expelled around 40 students for THC use.
“We expelled a whole bunch of kids this year for THC, and that may be why the state said we are not expelling them anymore,” she told the board.
Allen ISD Superintendent Robin Bullock said the number of incidents regarding students vaping is on the rise. Despite disciplinary action, she said the district has seen several repeat offenders. Going into the 2023-24 school year, Bullock said the district plans to involve parents in helping curtail the number of students vaping at school.
The new code of conduct was adopted with the inclusion of a clause regarding unsupervised areas in a 5-1 vote.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
