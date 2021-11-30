David Noll successor

Allen ISD Superintendent Robin Bullock and President Amy Gnadt, pictured in a Monday meeting

 Garrett Gravley / staff photo

Weeks after the Oct. 2 death of Allen ISD board member David Noll, the district’s Board of Trustees appointed an interim successor to fill his Place 2 vacancy through May.

Susan Olinger, a former Allen ISD board member who served from 2012-2018, was appointed to the seat in a unanimous vote during the district’s Monday meeting. Allen ISD President Amy Gnadt described Olinger as “a person that has been considered to be an asset to our board in years past.”

The district confirmed that Olinger will not run for reelection and will act in her post until a replacement is sworn in following an election scheduled for May 7.

She will be sworn in on Dec. 13.

The filing period for Place 2 candidacies will begin on Jan. 19 and run through Feb. 18. The district will be hosting a “Board Academy” event on Dec. 9 to educate potential candidates on the duties and responsibilities the role will entail.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments