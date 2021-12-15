Texas state law mandates that school districts who offer pre-kindergarten courses must conduct them on a full-day basis, but Allen ISD is asking state officials for an exemption that would allow them to offer half-day courses through 2024.
In its Monday meeting, the Allen ISD Board of Trustees voted unanimously to file an extension for an existing full-day waiver that is scheduled to expire in 2022.
District staff has recommended the renewal of this exemption in lieu of offering full-day courses on the grounds that officials need more time to take preparatory action. Under state law, school districts can file a one-time exemption renewal for such purposes.
“Filing this exemption renewal allows for us to monitor the various factors impacting enrollment and staffing for an additional year in the 22-23 school year before moving forward with such a significant decision for the district about where to place this program,” said Jennifer Wilhelm, assistant superintendent of learning services, in a Nov. 8 workshop meeting.
Wilhelm said that Allen ISD would also have to decide between commissioning one centralized location to accommodate the district’s pre-K student body or dividing courses up into dozens of classes in as many as six campuses.
Currently, Allen ISD only offers two full-day pre-K classes while offering 32 half-day courses for the remaining student body. The two full-day courses are for emergent bilingual students and are both taught at Roundtree Elementary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.