Texas state law mandates that school districts who offer pre-kindergarten courses must conduct them on a full-day basis, but Allen ISD is asking state officials for an exemption that would allow them to offer half-day courses through 2024.

In its Monday meeting, the Allen ISD Board of Trustees voted unanimously to file an extension for an existing full-day waiver that is scheduled to expire in 2022.

District staff has recommended the renewal of this exemption in lieu of offering full-day courses on the grounds that officials need more time to take preparatory action. Under state law, school districts can file a one-time exemption renewal for such purposes.

“Filing this exemption renewal allows for us to monitor the various factors impacting enrollment and staffing for an additional year in the 22-23 school year before moving forward with such a significant decision for the district about where to place this program,” said Jennifer Wilhelm, assistant superintendent of learning services, in a Nov. 8 workshop meeting.

Wilhelm said that Allen ISD would also have to decide between commissioning one centralized location to accommodate the district’s pre-K student body or dividing courses up into dozens of classes in as many as six campuses.

Currently, Allen ISD only offers two full-day pre-K classes while offering 32 half-day courses for the remaining student body. The two full-day courses are for emergent bilingual students and are both taught at Roundtree Elementary.

