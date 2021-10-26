AISD

Allen ISD Chief Financial Officer Johnny Hill presented the 2021-22 tax roll to the board of trustees in a Monday meeting

 Video still courtesy of Allen ISD

Allen ISD voted in favor of a resolution authorizing its new tax roll for the 2021-22 fiscal year in a Monday meeting.

The total appraised value within Allen ISD’s district boundaries is roughly $16.6 billion, with a total tax levy amounting to approximately $228.5 million.

According to Sept. 26 documents from the Collin County Tax Office, this tax burden is shared by a total of 37,954 accounts and includes $2.2 billion worth of exemptions (which is included in the $16.6 billion calculation).

This tax roll signifies an increase in total valuation by roughly $790 million in that the appraised tax roll in the 2020-21 fiscal year was $15.8 million with an accompanying levy of $222 million. Exemptions for the current fiscal year also exceeded those of the prior year by $95 million.

The tax rate for the 2021-22 fiscal year is also less than that for the 2020-21 fiscal year. On Aug. 23, the Allen ISD Board of Trustees approved a tax rate of $1.4068 per $100 valuation, a $0.0257 decrease from the previous year’s tax rate of $1.4325 per $100 valuation.  

