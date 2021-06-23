AISD

Allen ISD Chief Financial Officer Johnny Hill, pictured at Monday's Allen ISD Board of Trustees Meeting

 Video still courtesy of Allen ISD

Allen ISD Board of Trustees unanimously voted for a proposed budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year that, unlike its preceding years, plots for a completely balanced budget in the district’s general fund.

This budget, Allen ISD Chief Financial Officer Johnny Hill told trustees in a Monday meeting, was designed to adhere to this standard while giving all district employees a 1.5% cost of living adjustment per the Consumer Price Index. The proposal reflects an overall projected enrollment of 21,896 students and a net taxable property value of $16.5 billion.

Hill expressed excitement over the fact that the district’s general fund is slated for a balanced budget, especially compared to the $21.5 million deficit reported in the 2020-21 fiscal year.

“That’s a big change in one year,” he said. “[But] we still have work to do,” he added as he showed future year projections with deficits ranging from $2 million to $5 million.

The chief financial officer also said that this balanced budget, coupled with diminished state funding, are making district officials project a $5.7 million increase in Allen ISD’s aggregate tax burden. While taxes are expected to increase nominally, funding per Allen ISD student is expected to remain unchanged.

“We know values on residences are going up, but I do think it’s important as residential homeowners pay taxes, that our state monies are going down,” Hill said. “The only way we can generate monies into our local and state revenues is by adding additional kids.”

FY 2020-21 (Proposed)

Local Revenues: $163.7 million

State Program Revenues: $39.7 million

Federal Program Revenues: $1.8 million

Misc. Revenues: $1.5 million

Total Revenues: $206.7 million

Total Expenditures: $215.2 million

Net Operating Result: ($8.5 million)

FY 2020-21 (Amended)

Local Revenues: $159.8 million

State Program Revenues: $38.7 million

Federal Program Revenues: $2.2 million

Misc. Revenues: $1.5 million

Total Revenues: $202.2 million

Total Expenditures: $223.7 million (including $8.8 million labeled under “other uses”)

Net Operating Result: ($21.5 million)

FY 2021-22 (Proposed)

Local Revenues: $166.7 million

State Program Revenues: $35.2 million

Federal Program Revenues: $2 million

Misc. Revenues: $1.6 million

Total Revenues: $205.5 million

Total Expenditures: $205.5 million

Net Operating Result: $0

