David Noll, an Allen ISD official who was elected to a third term as a Trustee for the board’s Place 2 seat in May, died on Saturday, Allen ISD confirmed Monday.
A cause of death has not been disclosed by his family, Allen ISD Communications Director David Hicks told Star Local Media Monday afternoon.
Noll’s Place 2 term was scheduled to run through 2024, but details are scarce regarding plans for a special election to fill his vacancy.
“I know everybody is still in the grieving process right now, and I know they will address that soon, but I have not heard any official plans on that yet,” Hicks said.
Public officials made statements paying tribute to Noll.
“Really sad to learn of the passing of my friend and [Allen ISD] Trustee David Noll,” State Rep. Jeff Leach of Plano said in a social media post Sunday afternoon. “A true public servant - selfless, kind and passionate about kids and educators. You’ll be missed my friend. Prayers for his precious wife and daughter in the days ahead.”
Noll was first appointed to his Allen ISD seat in 2017 following predecessor Carl Clemencich’s transition to Allen City Council. He was re-elected the following year, and again this year.
