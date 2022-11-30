AISD 2.jpg

Allen ISD parents and community members spoke against the boundary adjustments presented by the district at a Nov. 14 workshop.

 Winston Henvey

Following a 7-1 vote in favor of the Allen ISD boundary adjustment, Allen ISD Trustee Vasta Ramanathan resigned effective immediately.

At a Monday Allen ISD Board of Trustees meeting, the district presented a final plan to balance enrollment between the east and west side of the district while repurposing two campuses for monetary efficiencies.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments