Following a 7-1 vote in favor of the Allen ISD boundary adjustment, Allen ISD Trustee Vasta Ramanathan resigned effective immediately.
At a Monday Allen ISD Board of Trustees meeting, the district presented a final plan to balance enrollment between the east and west side of the district while repurposing two campuses for monetary efficiencies.
According to the presentation by Allen ISD Deputy Superintendent Daniel Pitcock, changes include adjusting feeder patterns for some of the overcrowded elementary schools as well as turning Roundtree Elementary School into a district programming facility and moving the dual language programs to Chandler Elementary. The district also proposed repurposing of Anderson Elementary into a full-day early childhood facility, which aims to offer an equitable level of education to all Allen ISD students. In addition to balancing all the campuses to ensure all students have the same access to resources, the rezoning will also help save the district $3 million through better efficiency, Pitcock said.
Feedback from Allen ISD community members centered around how closing one school and repurposing another will not effectively address capacity issues, as well as issues surrounding quality of education and mental health impacts on students moving schools. Parents requested that the board not approve the boundary adjustments and work with parents for a different solution.
Allen ISD has been reworking its elementary school borders to address imbalance between its western and eastern campuses. While western elementary campuses are at or exceeding functional capacity, eastern campuses are seeing several vacancies.
Ramanathan said during the meeting that the feedback he received was to pause the item until more community members provided input, and a better decision could be made. He also said that the reasoning behind the boundary adjustments seemed to be unbalanced and focused more on costs than the students.
“I am not belittling any of the work done by the district, but when I talk to parents and community members, the input I have received is to put a pause on this,” he said.
He said that currently there is no urgency to make a decision this year.
Board president Amy Gnadt told attendees that there is a financial sense of urgency because the district will continue seeing a deficit in its budget if the schools are not repurposed, and there are not enough students coming in to replace the money lost from keeping Anderson and Roundtree open as elementary schools.
Ramanathan was the only vote against the boundary adjustment. Changes to the boundaries will take effect at the beginning of the 2023-24 school year.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
