The Allen ISD Board of Trustees has been named a finalist in the H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards program. The Allen ISD Board of Trustees is one of only five finalists in Texas for this prestigious award.
This honor is designed to recognize school boards that have demonstrated leadership in the community that it serves based on three basic criteria:
- Academic/student progress within the district
- Identification of community needs and specific actions taken based on those needs
- New and creative methods for community engagement
The Allen ISD Board of Trustees was recognized, in part, for its focus on student progress, particularly within at-risk student populations. This was bolstered by the Board’s participation in the eXceptional Governance (XG) Board training offered by the Texas Association of School Boards. The XG Board Development incorporated prior independent research into a five-session, whole-board learning experience over a nine-month period, with each session customized to meet the development of the AISD Board of Trustees. The outcome of this work was a deeper understanding of the student performance measure and the board’s role in accountability. The AISD Board of Trustees was also recognized for its emphasis on community engagement and outreach opportunities, which includes oversight and/or participation in the SOAR 2030 strategic visioning process, the AISD Leadership Academy, Board Academy, Silver Eagles, and Project Kids.
To determine overall statewide winners for the H-E-B awards, a panel of judges will visit each district finalist to meet with the Board of Trustees and superintendent and visit with administration, staff, parents and community members.
Winners will be announced at the H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards ceremony on April 30 at the Fairmont Hotel in Austin. The winning Board will receive up to a total of $25,000 for its school district. Since the program’s inception, H-E-B has awarded more than $12 million in funding to benefit outstanding Texas public schools.
