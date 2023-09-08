Teachers, students and community members can look forward to several new completed renovations across Allen ISD campus.
At an Aug. 28 Allen ISD Board of Trustees meeting, Brian Neely, Allen ISD’s executive director of operations, presented some of the projects recently completed.
Under the 2020 bond program, Evans Elementary School underwent several renovations including new playgrounds that are ADA accessible with shaded structures, a digital marquee, new parking, better insulation and a new HVAC system. With the bond program, the district aims to use longer-lasting materials and more energy efficient systems to lower maintenance costs. According to Neely, the new HVAC system installed has been one of the largest cost saving measures in the district. Classrooms also underwent renovations, including new doors with security glass, new lighting, updated teaching wall technology to be more interactive for students and better storage.
Evans Elementary School's library also saw renovations with a change to a more open, expanded feel. The school also saw more flex spaces used to ensure learning can occur throughout the campus. The cafeteria also underwent renovations to lower noise levels as well as the addition of a more efficient serving line.
Allen High School underwent similar infrastructural renovations to Evans Elementary School. The high school had a new alarm system installed, putting the whole campus on the same voice-activated alarm. Flexible work spaces were also added to the high school, as well as the addition of five classrooms for elective courses.
Allen’s Performing Arts Center underwent security updates to create a safer entrance to the campus.
Allen High School’s agricultural sciences department's facilty updates will be operational by October. The facility will see an updated security system with new fencing, mechanized gates and cameras, new storage, replacement cattle pins, a new pig barn and more parking, among other updates.
In addition to the district’s bond program, Neely presented completed capital projects, including renovations for the district’s sports facilities and a new, age appropriate playground at Anderson Elementary that opened Sept. 1.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
