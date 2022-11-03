With Anderson Elementary having a lower attendance rate than surrounding campuses, the district is proposing a repurposing of the elementary school into the Anderson Early Childhood Campus to meet state requirements in having a full-day pre-kindergarten facility.
Allen ISD hosted its final meeting Wednesday night to address their plan to rezone its elementary school boundaries.
According to Allen ISD Superintendent Robin Bullock, the schools on the west side of the city are continuing to increase while the eastern side of the district is seeing a continued decrease in enrollment. Across the district, Allen ISD has seen around 3,000 vacancies in its elementary schools.
The district plans to repurpose two of its campuses for more financial efficiency. One will become a full day pre-kindergarten center, and the other will become a district programming facility. The district said it plans to see efficiencies between $2 million and $3.5 million.
Elementary school students all over Allen ISD will be impacted by the shifted boundaries as the district works to provide a better balance for students.
“I told the board when we started that this will be a very emotional issue, and it's difficult to solve an emotional issue with logic,” Bullock said at a State of Allen panel discussion on Wednesday. “Even though we presented lots of information and numbers and all those things, we're still trying to work through this process.”
The district has noticed the shift for several years, Bullock said.
“I don't like to make people mad,” Bullock said at the panel discussion. “I do not want to have discord. That's not my goal, but it would be irresponsible of me at this time if we don't address the hard things, and the hard thing is repurposing two of our elementary campuses. There is lots of discussion around that and lots of talk to gather as much public input as we can.”
A final presentation of the boundary adjustment is slated to appear before the Allen ISD Board of Trustees on Nov. 14, and a final vote is planned for Nov. 28.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.