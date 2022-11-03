ISD.jpg

With Anderson Elementary having a lower attendance rate than surrounding campuses, the district is proposing a repurposing of the elementary school into the Anderson Early Childhood Campus to meet state requirements in having a full-day pre-kindergarten facility.

Allen ISD hosted its final meeting Wednesday night to address their plan to rezone its elementary school boundaries.

According to Allen ISD Superintendent Robin Bullock, the schools on the west side of the city are continuing to increase while the eastern side of the district is seeing a continued decrease in enrollment. Across the district, Allen ISD has seen around 3,000 vacancies in its elementary schools.

