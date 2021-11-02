Allen totals
The results for the Allen city charter and Allen ISD bond election are in:

Allen – Prop. A

For: 43.4% (3,762)

Against: 56.6% (4,907)*

Allen – Prop. B

For: 61.17% (5,242)*

Against: 38.83% (3,328)

Allen ISD – Prop. A

For: 40.65% (3,576)

Against: 59.35% (5,222)*

Allen ISD – Prop. B

For: 40.28% (3,543)

Against: 59.72% (5,252)*

