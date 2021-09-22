Allen ISD’s bus route delays stemming from an ongoing transportation worker shortage were worsened Monday when a district-wide network outage affected its GPS routing software.
The outage caused three bus routes to experience a 20-25 minute delay, district officials confirmed.
“I think they’re still finalizing a few things, so we hope to have that up here pretty soon,” said Allen ISD director of communications David Hicks in a phone call Wednesday morning.
The GPS outages are ongoing as of press time, but Hicks added that ongoing delays with the technology do not guarantee further delays.
Average delays for the school year so far have ranged from 5-7 minutes, a hindrance officials see as insignificant. Still, efforts are currently being made to mitigate the shortage through recruitment, with bus driver vacancies being advertised through social media and job fairs.
But it remains unclear how long the staffing shortage and consequential bus route delays will continue.
“Each day will typically present its own set of challenges that we have to work through, but I can tell you that [so far this year], we’ve only had a couple circumstances where there was a significant delay on just two or three routes,” said Allen ISD Transportation Director Kyle Pursifull, attributing this in part to bus drivers working beyond their assigned routes. “I really feel like the reason we’ve not seen these substantial delays in Allen is because the staff that we do have that are here have really helped pick up and jump in and fill the void where needed.”
