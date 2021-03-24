At Allen City Council’s Tuesday meeting, Allen ISD Chief Financial Officer Johnny Hill urged viewers to vote in favor of the district’s attendance credit program at a special election slated to take place on May 1.
Hill said that if voters fail to do this, Allen could be at risk of losing $3.03 billion of its tax base.
“Fortunately, if you live in the city of Allen, in the school district of Allen ISD and you’re registered to vote, you have a say in how this election will turn out,” he said.
This special election, which will run concurrently with races for Allen City Council and Allen ISD Board of Trustees, is a referendum on the school district’s continued participation in a statewide funding mechanism called “recapture.” Under recapture, the district uses property tax revenue to purchase attendance credits from the Texas Education Agency, which then allocates the funds to poorer school districts in the state.
These payments are often referred to as “Robin Hood payments.”
School districts were given liberty to pay recapture at will until 2019, when the Texas State Legislature mandated that districts can only continue to do so following a one-time special election.
If the measure does not pass, the state is authorized to detach $3.03 billion of funding from Allen’s property tax base and to send the funds elsewhere via a process called “detachment of territory.” Hill estimates that this will affect over 19% of the district’s total property tax value, which would, in turn, increase the interest and sinking tax rate by approximately $0.09. This, he added, would result in an average household property tax increase of $337.50 per year.
Currently, Allen ISD pays $1.2 million in recapture and is thus able to receive $4.9 million in state revenue. To stop paying this recapture, Allen ISD would merely have to decrease its maintenance and operation tax rate by less than $0.04, an incurrence that Hill said was small compared to the devastating impact the exit from the attendance credit program would have on the district.
“The taxes that we would have to lower in our M&O tax rate is at a tax level of enriched pennies that would cause us to be penalized,” he said. “We would actually lose just a little under $5 million by actually lowering the tax rate by the three-point-eight-nine cents.”
Allen ISD was designated as a “property wealthy” district in 2011. The district since opted to purchase attendance credits, saying it has been cost-effective. The projected recapture amount for Allen ISD in the 2020-21 fiscal year, Hill added, is $1,184,026.
