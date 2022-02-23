AISD closed 02232022
Allen ISD will be closed on Thursday amid reports of inclement freezing weather. Furthermore, all after-school activities on Wednesday will be cancelled effective 5:30 p.m.

The Allen Eagle Run packet pick-up and Kids Club will continue to operate until 5:30 p.m., the district said. 

This story is developing. 

