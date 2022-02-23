Today

Periods of freezing drizzle this evening...with freezing rain developing late. Some icing possible. Low 23F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%.

Tonight

Periods of freezing drizzle this evening...with freezing rain developing late. Some icing possible. Low 23F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%.

Tomorrow

Cloudy with freezing rain expected...becoming light in the afternoon. Some icing possible. High around 35F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%.