Allen ISD confirmed with the Allen American that an investigation is under way by Department of Education Office for Civil Rights (OCR) after a complaint was filed against the district last year.
“OCR has only just begun its investigation of the complaint and the District has not yet had an opportunity to provide a response; as such, it is important to note that OCR has made no determination with regard to its merit,” the district said in a statement. “Allen ISD strongly believes that the claims in this complaint are without merit, and all procedures were followed in accordance with the law.”
According to a CBSDFW.com report released yesterday, the investigation will look into claims including the student not being allowed to enter Cheatham Elementary until August 29 – three weeks after other students began classes; the district requiring the student to use a stroller and harness in order to enter the school, improperly restraining the student; the student being forced use a plastic toilet on the floor; the district failing to implement the student's education plan and not effectively communicating with the student by using their electronic voice output device; retaliation and threats of being disenrolled and failing to maintain accessible entrances, classrooms, and a playground.
“The District expects OCR to conduct a thorough investigation of the allegations and will offer its full cooperation with that process” the district said in a statement. “Due to federal and state privacy laws, the District will not be able to provide further comment or information on this matter unless written consent is granted by the parent.”
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
