Allen isd.jpg
Courtesy of Allen ISD

Allen ISD confirmed with the Allen American that an investigation is under way by Department of Education Office for Civil Rights (OCR) after a complaint was filed against the district last year.

“OCR has only just begun its investigation of the complaint and the District has not yet had an opportunity to provide a response; as such, it is important to note that OCR has made no determination with regard to its merit,” the district said in a statement. “Allen ISD strongly believes that the claims in this complaint are without merit, and all procedures were followed in accordance with the law.”

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments