As conversations around student safety continues, Allen ISD officials also revisited possible policy around restroom usage.
Kim McLaughlin, assistant superintendent of school leadership, told Allen ISD Board of Trustees that after speaking with administrators, the main concerns the district found around restrooms included THC usage as well as other substances, destructive behavior and a rise of slap boxing skirmishes in middle school boys restrooms.
This year, the district has reported 111 incidents in its restrooms.
Looking at data from this school year and anecdotally over the last five years, McLaughlin said there have been no reported incidents of assault involving transgender students in the restroom.
Trustee Elle Holland said that according to a survey conducted in Allen ISD, 44% of respondents believe the district addresses bullying well, and 51% reported not feeling safe in all parts of the district.
Holland said she would like to understand more on the statistic. Holland also said she believed that biological males could use genderfluidity as an excuse to enter girls’ restrooms and wanted a policy specifically addressing that potential issue.
McLaughlin and Allen ISD Superintendent Robin Bullock said that while the district cannot address every possible scenario where a student will commit wrongdoing, the current code of conduct addresses general misconduct, including a student entering the wrong restroom. Additionally, the code of conduct addresses assault of all forms, harassment and invasive videos and photos, according to Bullock and McLaughlin.
Regarding restroom usage, Allen ISD Board President Amy Gnadt confirmed with administration that Allen High School already has several single-stall restrooms open to students that would accommodate transgender students. Additionally, the Texas Education Agency and UIL require that males participating in a female-dominated sport – and vice-versa – must use a different locker room than their teammates, Gnadt said.
“I think a policy over a policy over a code of conduct seems like it could box us in,” Gnadt said.
Over the summer, the Allen ISD Board of Trustees will revisit its code of conduct and update necessary segments to ensure students remain safe.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier.
