Allen High School
Allen ISD

As conversations around student safety continues, Allen ISD officials also revisited possible policy around restroom usage.

Kim McLaughlin, assistant superintendent of school leadership, told Allen ISD Board of Trustees that after speaking with administrators, the main concerns the district found around restrooms included THC usage as well as other substances, destructive behavior and a rise of slap boxing skirmishes in middle school boys restrooms.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments