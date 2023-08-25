Allen High School
Allen ISD

In 2020, Allen ISD community members voted to approve a $189 million bond to assist in capital projects around the school district which included security updates, campus upgrades and more.

At an Aug. 14 Allen ISD workshop, district staff presented an update, covering what bond projects have been completed as of this year.


