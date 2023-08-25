In 2020, Allen ISD community members voted to approve a $189 million bond to assist in capital projects around the school district which included security updates, campus upgrades and more.
At an Aug. 14 Allen ISD workshop, district staff presented an update, covering what bond projects have been completed as of this year.
In August, Evans Elementary School and Allen High School’s A and K wings saw new architectural renovations, as well as new lighting, HVAC and other infrastructure items.
According to Brian Neely, Allen ISD’s director of facilities, the upgrades to these campus’ lighting, HVAC, walls and external shell have resulted in reduced electricity costs. Among all newly renovated elementary schools, the district has saved around $4,097 per month, while newly renovated middle schools are saving the district 30% and Allen High School has seen a 19% reduction in electricity costs, Neely said.
Additional capital projects include waterproofing key breezeways at Allen schools, concrete repairs throughout Allen ISD and other building maintenance projects.
To promote learning in all spaces in Allen schools, Allen ISD has created more areas to be used as a collaboration space.
Allen High School’s agricultural sciences wing is slated to see upgraded fencing and security features, new cattle pens, more parking and a new pig barn.
Allen ISD has also completed several projects to harden security districtwide, using the funds acquired by the 2020 bond. Improvements include amplified cell signals to make it easier for first responders to communicate with school occupants in the event of an emergency.
To ensure quality transportation for students, Allen ISD purchased eight new buses and four new special education buses to replace out-of-commission buses in the district’s fleet. Additionally, existing buses have undergone upgrades to ensure better safety and drivability.
