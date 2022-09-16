Allen ISD admin building

Allen ISD counselors have set their three priorities for the 2022-23 school year.

At a Monday Allen ISD Board of Trustees workshop, Counseling Director Becky Wiginton told trustees that the district’s counseling priorities center around continuing to help students develop a plan beyond high school, incorporating more comprehensive counseling into Allen schools and addressing staff functions and how those fit into district goals.

