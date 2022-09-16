Allen ISD counselors have set their three priorities for the 2022-23 school year.
At a Monday Allen ISD Board of Trustees workshop, Counseling Director Becky Wiginton told trustees that the district’s counseling priorities center around continuing to help students develop a plan beyond high school, incorporating more comprehensive counseling into Allen schools and addressing staff functions and how those fit into district goals.
A recent addition to the counseling department’s arsenal of resources is a program called Xello – a tool to help students develop a post-high-school plan and discover their passions. This program is being incorporated into school curriculum as early as third grade, Wiginton said.
“It’s important for students to begin exploring at an early age, so they can find out their likes and their dislikes,” she said.
Additionally, the district is focusing on ensuring students receive proper support throughout their schooling. While elementary and middle school students receive more support in guidance curriculum and response, high school students have an added support system for individual planning, Wiginton said. Each level of schooling also focuses on helping students lean how to manage themselves, their interactions with others and maintaining personal health and safety, she said.
While the state recommends having a counselor-student ratio of 1:350, Allen ISD has a 1:414 at Allen High School, a 1:355 ratio at Lowry Freshman Center, a 1:420 average ratio at its middle schools and a 1:626 ratio average at its elementary schools. Despite the disparity between the recommendation and Allen ISD’s ratios, Wiginton said that the district is doing better than others across the state.
The district offers different resources to students for educational, personal and career support with programs like Second Step, Be the One, TCHATT, Rhithm and more.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
