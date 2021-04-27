Allen ISD is crowdsourcing community suggestions for a proposed renaming of the Field at Eagle Stadium, assistant superintendant of operations Daniel Pitcock and chief information officer David Hicks announced at the district’s Board of Trustees meeting Monday night.
If approved by vote, this name change would apply to the football field itself rather than the stadium.
Residents of Allen have until May 10 at noon to submit suggestions, which Hicks said would be observed by “quality” rather than by “quantity.” Per Allen ISD’s facility naming guidelines, the field can be named after living or deceased Allen residents or U.S. citizens who have made significant contributions to Allen ISD, the city of Allen or the United States. The field can also be named after “geographic/neighborhood areas of interest.”
After the deadline, submissions will be submitted to the Allen ISD Board of Trustees, who will review the name suggestions in a closed board workshop. Any and all name finalists will then be submitted to Allen ISD superintendant Robin Bullock for preparation of an agenda item, which trustees will take to a vote during the district’s May 24 meeting.
If ratified, this name change would take effect before the beginning of the 2021-22 football season.
Allen ISD residents can submit suggestions via Google Docs at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSepwSb4A3gPj6PLPnesRi6rKJIZCk149ZsR45ewwFHSx-OOwQ/viewform or email with an attached letter of support to publicinfo@allenisd.org.
