Election Day is around the corner, and the Allen ISD Board of Trustees has five candidates on the ballot, including Polly Montgomery, who is running unopposed for Place 6, while Michelle Boren, Bill Parker, James Hollis and Brandon Villarreal are all running for the vacant seat on Place 7.
Election day will occur on May 6. Early voting runs from April 24 through May 2. Voters can access more information at allenisd.org/Page/62112. Only Parker and Montgomery responded by the Tuesday deadline.
Why are you running for Allen ISD Board of Trustees?
Bill Parker (Place 7): I am running for this seat because education is at a crossroads in America. And Allen, Texas is no exception. Public education is under attack on multiple fronts. As an educator and parent, I will use my knowledge and experience to assist all Allen ISD students to succeed. As a teacher and administrator over the last seventeen years, I have the education, experience, and dedication to public education to provide leadership to the current Board. I will serve as a voice for common sense and experience to my fellow trustees.
I will be responsive and receptive to parents, staff, students, and the community at large. I will encourage open dialogue. I will take input from all groups and weigh all the facts before deciding. I will be accessible and willing to collaborate with all members of the community that includes all District staff. I will model the belief that anyone that comes before the Board has the right to be heard - not just to speak.
Polly Montgomery (Place 6): I am the incumbent running unopposed in place 6. I feel that my first term had special challenges and was shortened by 6 months due to the pandemic. I took office in Nov 2020. As a dedicated 40 year career educator, I feel my work has just begun. I have a desire to advance academic opportunities for all students, make sure all have a safe and secure learning environment, retain and support high quality teachers and staff, find more opportunities to provide improved fiscal responsibility to our tax payers.
What do you feel are the most pressing issues in the district?
Bill Parker (Place 7): I will be responsive, receptive, and transparent. I will focus on open communication, dialogue, and inclusiveness to rebuild trust with our families. All stakeholders should feel heard and valued. That is a priority for me.
Parent engagement is key to student success. Data cite parent engagement as the single best indicator of academic achievement. Parent engagement creates a positive learning environment for all students. We will provide parents with ways to actively participate and remove barriers such as scheduling conflicts and exclusivity.
I will reverse the decline of civility in our schools. Over the last several years, there has been a decline in civility in our country. That decline has reached our schools. Bullying, cyberbullying, reckless speech, and violence distract from learning. Allen ISD is no different. With a focus on inclusivity, communication, and rebuilding relationships, we can reverse the trend and create a healthier, more civil environment where all students succeed.
Polly Montgomery (Place 6): The issues we face for improvement include: improved academic success for all students, retaining and supporting teachers and staff, increasing noticed safe and secure learning environments, improved fiscal responsibility.
How do you feel the district should approach the attraction and retention of quality teachers?
Bill Parker (Place 7): In a problem not unique to Allen, we are hemorrhaging teachers out of the profession. These educators grow weary of managing discipline instead of teaching kids. Teacher retention ought one of our most pressing concerns. I do not have all the answers to anything, but I know two things about this – leadership by example matters, and we have to be courageous enough to acknowledge the need.
We must continue to offer competitive salaries, benefits, and facilities for our faculty and staff. Allen ISD must remain a destination district for all of our district personnel. I will ensure their opinions and input are heard through forums, “town hall” meetings, and one-on-one discussions.
As we work together to improve parent and community engagement, we will celebrate our successes, embrace our differences, and focus on what is most important - student growth and achievement by all.
Polly Montgomery (Place 6): Allen ISD is currently competitive in salaries with the surrounding districts. Aisd must continue to offer leading edge training and support for teachers. A competitive salary increase would be ideal while lowering teacher side benefit payments. Opportunities to have outside events brings our teachers together with the community outside of the classroom.
How do you plan to keep taxes low while maintaining Allen ISD’s quality of education?
Bill Parker (Place 7): There is very little that we, as a board, can do to keep taxes low due to the way our schools are funded. Under HB 3, the local tax rate must be set to generate a specific level of revenue to support our schools - therefore, it is a legislative function that mainly prescribes how we tax.
I will say that I will work with our administrative leadership and fellow trustees to set a tax rate that meets the needs of our district while minimizing the amount of recapture that must be paid back to the state. I am a fiscal conservative, and I view the district monies as our public monies, and I will honor the commitment we make to our citizens. We will spend sensibly and will actively seek opportunities to reduce costs through the identification of efficiencies and the elimination of redundant systems as they are identified.
Polly Montgomery (Place 6): Allen ISD has lowered the school tax rate for the last 10 years. While property values have increased, School taxes have s as Lao increased even with a lower tax rate. I am committed to providing a high quality education for all students that meet their needs and the future endeavors of our students.
How do you plan to keep Allen ISD relevant among neighboring growing districts?
Bill Parker (Place 7): Allen ISD is one of the crown jewels of North Texas. Our reputation for educational excellence is well known. I feel that the single greatest asset (other than students, teachers, and parents) is our community support. One of the things I love about Allen ISD is how the entire community rallies together behind our schools and teams.
In Allen, we are all either Eagles or future Eagles. It creates a sense of pride in the community that few cities our size can match. As long as we continue to demonstrate excellence in academic achievement and operations, we will remain a destination district for families, teachers, and faculty.
Eagle pride provides energy to drive our schools. I promote our pride wherever I go and will fight tirelessly to preserve our identity and status to define relevancy.
Polly Montgomery (Place 6): Allen ISD has a great communication network with neighboring districts. We are not competitive with each other but see our role as a cooperative model that supports our students. Each district addresses concerns within their districts but we also look to each other to see how others are managing concerns. We Hearn from each other in order to benefit our individual communities.
