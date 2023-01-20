Allen ISD has plans in place to continue growing its engagement.
At an Allen ISD Board of Trustees workshop last week, Allen ISD Community Services Director Ashley Crowson highlighted key areas where the district is engaging community members beyond parents and students.
One of the major initiatives currently in the works is a partnership with Grayson College to offer free ESL and high school equivalent classes to adults in the community. Allen ISD will provide the space and teachers, while Grayson College will provide the services to operate the classes offered, Crowson said.
By engaging more adults, the district aims to build closer teacher-parent connections that will in turn provide more at-home support for students.
The classes offered by Grayson College are slated to take place from 6-8:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays or Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Eagle Engagement is another avenue that the district has implemented and will continue to expand in 2023.
Through Eagle Engagement, families new to Allen ISD will be provided a swag bag with information about the district, the student’s campus, a magnet and coloring book designed by Allen art students showcasing key aspects of the district.
The district also plans to host bi-annual events for new families to familiarize themselves with the district, Crowson said.
Allen’s Silver Eagles has also continued growing as more seniors have gained an interest in learning about Allen ISD. Events including days at the STEAM Center, performances at the Allen Performing Arts Center and student-led tours have helped tie Allen’s senior community into the district, Crowson said. With the Silver Eagles’ growth, members have proposed volunteer opportunities to contribute to the district.
In addition to engaging adults, Allen ISD has several opportunities for clubs, summer camps, after school programs and other safe spaces for students to socialize and engage in recreational activities while learning.
