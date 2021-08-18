As reported case numbers of COVID-19’s delta variant continue to rise globally, Allen ISD joins a slate of other school districts in Texas facing public pressure to take more vigilant measures against the outbreak.
As such, the district’s current public safety guidelines for the 2021-22 school year have been the subject of heated community discussion.
Some parents have criticized the measures as inadequate in thwarting the spread of the virus, especially among children whose inability to get vaccinated leaves them more vulnerable to infection. Conversely, parents opposed to virtual learning and mask mandates have praised the district for proceeding with in-person classroom instruction and making masks optional in accordance with state law.
Ahead of Allen ISD’s first day of classroom instruction for the new school year last Wednesday, Superintendent Robin Bullock addressed these concerns in a newsletter.
“I know that many of our families are looking forward to the new school year, but I also realize that some families are anxious about what this new year will bring,” she wrote. “Please know that we will continue to work closely with our county and local health officials to monitor the ever-evolving COVID-19 situation. We will also continue to promote and implement proper cleaning and good hygiene protocols.”
The guidelines include, among other things, a recommendation for students to wear masks, an upholding of social distancing “when feasible,” routine sanitization of buses and facilities and periodic updates of the district’s online COVID-19 dashboard.
In response to community concerns, the district is also implementing lunch preparation procedures that include pre-wrapping silverware, eliminating self-serve counters and allowing elementary school students to be given individual lunch seating in a way that is friendly to social distancing recommendations.
Few of the guidelines imposed by the district are expressly mandated, however, as health screenings and close contacting are merely recommended. However, all students and staff who test positive for the virus will have to stay in isolation over the duration of symptoms and continued positive test results.
But in a move that has attracted controversy, the district is reaffirming its support of in-person classroom instruction despite demands from some parents that a virtual learning option be provided.
“At this point, virtual learning is not an option in Allen ISD because we feel that our students’ needs are best met in the classroom with their teacher,” said the district’s director of communications David Hicks.
In response to the district’s newly implemented procedures, activists planned a “relay protest” for Wednesday morning that was since cancelled. Many have sent emails and made phone calls to district officials and have expressed grievances on the district’s social media platforms. Activists are expected to further voice support or opposition at the Allen ISD Board of Trustees’ next meeting on Monday.
