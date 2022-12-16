In preparation of the third year of Allen ISD’s Empower 1:1 program, the Allen ISD Board of Trustees approved a purchase of $150,000 to replace old devices for its students.
Allen ISD students entering into second, sixth and ninth grades will receive new devices from the district.
According to Nelson Orta, executive director of IT with the district, students keep their school-issued devices for four years before the devices are updated. The district estimates a purchase of around 32,00 devices for the 2023-24 school year.
Empower 1:1 is a product of the 2020 bond project, providing digital technology to every student. The program aims to fully integrate digital learning platforms in the classroom while allowing students to engage in classwork remotely.
Since the inception of the program, every student in Allen ISD has been issued a school-issued Chromebook to use for digital resources. The same device moves with the student until their fourth year of using the device. Parents can opt-out of a district device but must provide a student with their own device to bring to school daily and are not guaranteed technical support.
In order for a student to take a Chromebook home, the student, parent or guardian must pay an annual $30 insurance fee and sign the Responsible Use Policy. Insurance fees are applied to each student's account and can be paid in one or two payments through SchoolPay. The insurance fee allows students to take the device to and from school and covers any type of accidental damage including hardware malfunction, drops and spills, cracked screens, liquid submersion and malfunction due to power surges.
The district said damage due to negligence or intentional damage will not be covered by insurance, and financial responsibility will fall on the student.
Orta said that the cost for the devices is lower compared to previous years due to leftover grant funding.
The devices are slated to arrive no later than May.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
