Allen ISD is looking to further connect its community members to the district as it launches the second year of its Silver Eagles club.
Allen ISD’s Silver Eagles is an initiative to invite seniors aged 60 and older to learn about everything Allen ISD has to offer its students from athletics to fine arts, to science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM) programs.
Throughout the year, the district invites Silver Eagle members to different events including team-building exercises at the STEAM facility, presentations from different parts of the district like the boosters and counseling department, theatrical performances and more.
“It was a lot of fun,” Silver Eagles Ambassador Lennie Gunderson said. “They put us into little groups and challenged us to build catapults out of popsicle sticks, rubber bands and straws. It was very challenging. We also got to tour the STEAM center, which was enlightening to the whole group. Seeing the advantages to the whole group with what they're taught and the way they're taught, and the skills they learn, it's really eye-opening to see the Allen district has the opportunity to offer students who are interested in science, technology, engineering, arts and math.”
In addition to STEAM center visits, the Silver Eagles are slated to host an October tailgate with barbecue and football, visits to theatrical performances and a spring jazz concert.
“Activities like that really involve more people,” Gunderson said. “You can invite friends and try to get more senior folks engaged with different activities they like to do.”
Since the club’s inception last year, it has grown to over 300 members.
“At the end of the day, we really want them to be connected and engaged in our community,” Community Services Director Ashley Crowson said.
