Allen ISD is looking to further connect its community members to the district as it launches the second year of its Silver Eagles club.

Allen ISD’s Silver Eagles is an initiative to invite seniors aged 60 and older to learn about everything Allen ISD has to offer its students from athletics to fine arts, to science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM) programs.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

