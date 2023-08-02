Allen ISD school officials have chosen an armed security company to protect elementary schools for the coming school year.
During the 88th Texas Legislative Session, state legislators passed House Bill 3, a bill requiring all schools to keep an armed officer on every school campus in every Texas district. While each district received an allotment to help fund the added armed personnel, several districts considered a variety of options to come into compliance while having enough funds to fill the new positions.
The Allen ISD Board of Trustees held a special meeting on Monday to make a final decision on how the district would fill all needed security positions on its campuses. One of the options provided by Robert Christian, Allen ISD security director, was to hire a third party security company. The company, L&P Global, will designate a sole officer to each of Allen ISD’s 17 districts to help students build a relationship and a sense of trust with the security personnel. According to Charlie Hollis, operations director with L&P Global, the company is predominantly comprised of veterans and retired police officers. Additionally, an appointed sergeant will assess Allen ISD’s officers every six months to ensure they’re keeping the district's schools safe.
According to Brent Benningfield, assistant superintendent of operations at Allen IS,D the district received around $15,000 per campus for the security program. The cost of the contract with L&P Global will total around $694,000 for the school year. Benningfield said there was a chance Allen ISD will have to amend its budget to account for the remaining $334,000.
While HB3 requires all schools to be in compliance by Sept. 1, Allen ISD’s contract with L&P Global goes into effect Aug. 10, when students come back to school. Benningfield said he did not see a reason for securing Allen ISD schools a month after students return.
The contract with L&P Global passed unanimously.
Featured Local Savings
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.