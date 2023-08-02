Allen isd.jpg
Allen ISD school officials have chosen an armed security company to protect elementary schools for the coming school year.

During the 88th Texas Legislative Session, state legislators passed House Bill 3, a bill requiring all schools to keep an armed officer on every school campus in every Texas district. While each district received an allotment to help fund the added armed personnel, several districts considered a variety of options to come into compliance while having enough funds to fill the new positions.


