Allen ISD
All incumbents running for re-election in the races for Allen ISD Board of Trustees won decisive victories Saturday night, with all three candidates having well over a 100% advantage over their challengers.

AISD Place 1

Sarah Mitchell (77.19% / 6,915)

Jorge Torres (22.81% / 2,043)

AISD Place 2

David Noll (68.66% / 5,903)

Stacey Greer (31.34% / 2,694)

AISD Place 3

Kevin Cameron (80.39% / 6,975)

Deepak Kaithakkapuzha (19.61% / 1,701)

Editor's note: Results are not final until the city of Allen receives the certified vote numbers from Collin County. The results above only reflect those between the candidates with the most votes in respective races. A more detailed audit can be found here

