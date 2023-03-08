As Allen ISD gears up for another budget season, it recently passed a resolution protesting against the comptroller’s 2022 property value study for Allen ISD.
Government Code Section 403.302 requires the state comptroller’s office to conduct a school district ratio study to determine the total taxable value of all property in each school district at least once every two years, and 2022 was one of the required years.
According to Allen ISD’s CFO Brian Carter, the Collin County Appraisal district values Allen ISD at around $19 billion.
“This is the largest value increase the district has seen in a long time, if ever,” Carter said.
However, a state assessment said Allen ISD should be valued at around $2 billion higher, according to Carter. When a district is appraised, if the county appraisal and state comptroller’s numbers are within a 5% margin, the district can base its taxes and budget on the local appraisal. However, because the comptroller’s valuation values the district at around 10% more than the county, the local value is nullified.
According to Carter, this means the state will not have to give Allen ISD as much funding.
The difference in appraisal, according to Carter, partially comes from the county ending its evaluation earlier than the state to issue certified estimates to the district before the end of March.
Currently, the district is in a one-year grace period. They have 40 days to protest the valuation with the state.
“The 2022 tax year was unlike anything we have ever seen before, and certainly not in my 20 years here at Collin County Appraisal District,” Deputy Chief Appraiser Brian Swanson said in a statement. “We are not alone in this fight, as it happened all across the state of Texas with increases in market value of between 20-30% which were rampant across Collin County as well. Some of the increases were still being felt all the way into June and July which is well past our cut off and valuation date and is likely part of the reason the values didn’t fall inside the 5% interval. Our job now is to comb over the sales and data from the state and determine what they missed and what needs to be corrected.”
According to Allen ISD, other districts whose local valuations were deemed invalid by the state include Anna ISD, Celina ISD, Frisco ISD, Lovejoy ISD, McKinney ISD, Melissa ISD, Plano ISD, Princeton ISD, Prosper ISD and Wylie ISD.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
