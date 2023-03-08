Allen High School
As Allen ISD gears up for another budget season, it recently passed a resolution protesting against the comptroller’s 2022 property value study for Allen ISD.

Government Code Section 403.302 requires the state comptroller’s office to conduct a school district ratio study to determine the total taxable value of all property in each school district at least once every two years, and 2022 was one of the required years.

