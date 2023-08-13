As school starts back up, Allen’s senior community is ready for another year of supporting Allen ISD.
Entering its third year, the Allen ISD Silver Eagles Program has reached almost 400 members as elder residents aim to learn about and support students through volunteer work, fundraisers and more.
“One of the great things about this school year is that our community services team really jumped in to start working with the Silver Eagles," David Hicks, Allen ISD Communications Director said. “They really built up this ambassador program, which Jennifer is a part of. There are about 24 ambassadors that are Silver Eagles. They're helping to drive a lot of programs and content that will be shared and discussed throughout the school year.”
Some proposed activities for the Silver Eagles include a tailgate before the first Allen High School football game, seeing some of Allen ISD’s theatrical productions and tours of Allen ISD schools.
“Something I'm really excited about with the Silver Eagles this year is they're partnering with Boyd Elementary to support campus needs and activities,” Silver Eagles Ambassador Jennifer Hill said.
As district staff prepared for a new year, Silver Eagles volunteers worked with teachers at Boyd Elementary to make copies and help get rooms ready for students to start coming in.
According to Chrysti Alexander, Allen ISD’s family and community engagement liaison, the Silver Eagles are slated to have their kickoff event on Aug. 22 to celebrate a new school year. Since last year, the club has grown by around 100 members.
“As we enter the third official year of the Silver Eagles, you can really see that momentum start to grow,” Hicks said. “That word of mouth is getting out there, and you see people talk about it in the community. It's an exciting group to be a part of.”
Interested readers can join the Silver Eagles to learn about and support Allen ISD.
Membership in the Silver Eagles Club is free and open to those aged 60 and older. Members will get to attend meetings, some of which will consist of field trips to campuses and special facilities such as the Allen ISD STEAM Center. Members also get to receive discounted tickets to select fine arts and athletic events, engage with Q&A opportunities with school district leaders and see presentations and performances by Allen ISD students.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.