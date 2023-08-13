silver eagles.jpg

Silver Eagle member Tracy Henderson, far right, helps families find their classrooms on meet the teacher night.

 Allen ISD

As school starts back up, Allen’s senior community is ready for another year of supporting Allen ISD.

Entering its third year, the Allen ISD Silver Eagles Program has reached almost 400 members as elder residents aim to learn about and support students through volunteer work, fundraisers and more.


Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments