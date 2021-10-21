One month following a cybersecurity attack that led to a district-wide network outage, Allen ISD announced plans to protect sensitive information as the situation continues.
Superintendent Robin Bullock sent two emails to district parents and staff in October, with the first saying, “[On Oct. 7], our cybersecurity experts obtained a new communication from the criminals that included Social Security numbers for some Allen ISD staff members.”
Allen ISD was hit with a cybersecurity attack and later the subject of an attempted extortio…
Bullock continued, “While we don’t know if this means that all staff or any students had their information exposed, we are not waiting to find out. We have already contacted a firm that will provide credit monitoring for adults and identity monitoring for students (credit monitoring is not available for minors) … The district will offer this service at no cost. We will notify the staff members and others, if any, whose information was exposed during the incident.”
Allen ISD parents received email purported to be from hackers following district-wide cybersecurity attack
On Sept. 20, Allen ISD encountered a network outage that district officials have since attri…
A follow-up email sent on Oct. 12 later informed parents that Allen ISD retained the services of identity protection and consumer privacy company IDX, which will offer credit monitoring for adults and identity protection for minors affected by the breach.
Allen ISD spokesperson David Hicks said on Tuesday that there are no updates on the cybersecurity attack.
Parents can enroll in IDX’s services online at https://response.idx.us/enrollallenisd.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.