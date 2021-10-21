One month following a cybersecurity attack that led to a district-wide network outage, Allen ISD announced plans to protect sensitive information as the situation continues.

Superintendent Robin Bullock sent two emails to district parents and staff in October, with the first saying, “[On Oct. 7], our cybersecurity experts obtained a new communication from the criminals that included Social Security numbers for some Allen ISD staff members.”

Bullock continued, “While we don’t know if this means that all staff or any students had their information exposed, we are not waiting to find out. We have already contacted a firm that will provide credit monitoring for adults and identity monitoring for students (credit monitoring is not available for minors) … The district will offer this service at no cost. We will notify the staff members and others, if any, whose information was exposed during the incident.”

A follow-up email sent on Oct. 12 later informed parents that Allen ISD retained the services of identity protection and consumer privacy company IDX, which will offer credit monitoring for adults and identity protection for minors affected by the breach.

Allen ISD spokesperson David Hicks said on Tuesday that there are no updates on the cybersecurity attack.

Parents can enroll in IDX’s services online at https://response.idx.us/enrollallenisd.