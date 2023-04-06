Allen ISD admin building

The Allen ISD administration building

 File photo

While changes could be on the horizon following the 88th legislative session, Allen ISD officials are preparing its 2023-2024 budget.

At an April 3 Allen ISD Board of Trustees workshop, Chief Financial Officer Brian Carter presented where the district’s budget could go, based on last year’s budget. Total revenue for the district in 2022-2023 was $209 million, and expenditures were projected to be $214 million. Carter said that original forecasts prior to the budget’s adoption factored in a 7.5% property value increase. However, property values this past year rose by 14% to 17%.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

