While changes could be on the horizon following the 88th legislative session, Allen ISD officials are preparing its 2023-2024 budget.
At an April 3 Allen ISD Board of Trustees workshop, Chief Financial Officer Brian Carter presented where the district’s budget could go, based on last year’s budget. Total revenue for the district in 2022-2023 was $209 million, and expenditures were projected to be $214 million. Carter said that original forecasts prior to the budget’s adoption factored in a 7.5% property value increase. However, property values this past year rose by 14% to 17%.
In the 2023-24 fiscal year, revenue is projected to be $217 million while expenditures are expected to be around $224 million.
According to Carter’s presentation, the largest expenses come from payroll, making up 82%. Contract services make up 12% of the budget, and the remaining 6% come from general supplies, capital improvements and other miscellaneous costs. Within the general fund, instruction takes up 58% the budget’s funding, followed by maintenance and operations costs at 11%.
As the 88th legislative session continues, Allen ISD officials have their eyes on key bills that could affect the district’s funding. According to Carter, the state is shifting school funding toward average daily attendance instead of property value, which hurts districts that are not experiencing exponential growth.
Additionally, the state has a bill on the table that will compress districts’ maintenance and operations tax rates, which would lower state recapture.
“They want to say they’re lowering recapture,” Carter said. “They’re not telling you that it’s because they’re taking money out of your pockets.”
Carter told the board that the state is currently pressuring appraisers to continue raising property values to garner more funding from school tax revenues.
As Allen ISD continues forming its 2023-24 budget, Carter said the district will need to keep an eye on possible inflation that could put the district in a deficit; possible legislature that could affect school funding; increasing student populations that will require additional resources; and a compensation plan for teachers this coming year.
Allen ISD will give further budget updates on April 24 and will begin solidifying its compensation plan by May 22 before adopting its budget on Aug 21.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
