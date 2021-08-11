Thousands of Allen ISD students returned to class for the first day of the 2021-22 school year Wednesday morning, and as the year progresses, district officials are trying to emphasize the importance and financial prudence of a bond election slated for November.
The election, which was called in a July 26 Board of Trustees meeting, will entrust in voters two potential bond items with a total value of $23.6 million. While this valuation is only roughly 10% of the value of November 2020’s $222.1 million bond package, it is nonetheless addressing needs that district officials say is crucial and long overdue.
The two bond items – Propositions A and B – will allot $15.9 million and $7.7 million for athletic facility improvements, respectively.
“If we put these projects off, the payments are just going to keep going up and up,” explained Allen ISD Chief Financial Officer Johnny Hill, citing expected increases in construction costs, inflation and facility deterioration as factors. “The needs for these projects are not going to go away.”
These sentiments were echoed by Superintendent Robin Bullock and Deputy Superintendent Daniel Pitcock, the latter which is more closely overseeing construction and renovation projects for the district. Pitcock cited the Allen ISD Activity Center and Ford Middle School’s athletic fields as particular facilities in dire need of repair. The former facility, Pitcock pointed out, has not undergone any major renovations since its construction in 2000.
“We typically or historically have renovated our campuses every 15-17 years as we match it up to the mechanical system, the finishes, electrical plumbing, all of that,” he said. “It’d be 22-23 years before any major renovation [at the activity center]. And if you think about that facility in general that’s utilized by over 1,000 athletes [daily], and athletes put in quite a bit of wear and tear on items as it is by nature of the sports, this building is definitely [overdue].”
“We’ve got students [at Ford] that are having to be bused over to another campus just in order to practice track,” added David Hicks, Allen ISD’s chief communications officer. “There is a certain point where those materials hit their end-of-life, so the opportunity is there to replace them.”
But community-wide trepidation over the bond’s impact on taxation and the district’s debt portfolio has impeded officials’ efforts to mobilize public support. Hill was quick to put these concerns to rest.
“Whether this bond passes or fails in November, it will not impact our taxes. Our taxpayers will pay the same amount whether it passes or fails,” he said, adding that the district’s levied property tax rate will remain at a steadily downward trajectory. “The district is constantly looking for ways to pay down and pay off the outstanding debt that we have. Even though we’re adding $23.6 million to that debt portfolio [with these bond items], we are constantly paying off principal. We pay off principal twice a year, [so] even though a successful bond would cause us to put $23.6 million on our debt portfolio, we are more than paying that off during this next year and paying off additional principal.”
In an effort to encourage civic engagement and community support for the initiatives, district officials are plotting a series of community meetings, including facility tours that will be curated for the purpose of showing residents the conditions of the facilities in need of repair.
“We just want to be able to reach out to as many people as possible and provide clear, transparent and factual information,” Hicks said. “I think seeing is believing, and I think if we can get our community members to be able to walk through those locations and be able to see it firsthand, that will speak for itself.”
