As the 88th Texas legislature continues, Allen ISD as its eyes on key bills that could affect available funding for public education.
At a Monday Allen ISD Board of Trustees meeting, Allen ISD Chief Financial Officer Brian Carter highlighted key bills school district officials are tracking.
Looking at bills relating to the state house and state senate’s budgets, Carter said the two entities have moved closer in deciding on a cohesive allocation of funding.
A week ago, the house and senate had a $5 billion discrepancy in their proposed budgets, Carter said. Between June 2019 and February 2023, Texas has seen a 17% increase in inflation. For schools to break even, Carter said the state would need to allocate $7.3 billion for public education allotment. However, right now, public education is allocated $5 billion in its proposed budget. For Allen ISD specifically, Carter said the district would need at least an additional $1,000 from the state's basic allocation allotment to keep up with inflation rates going back to 2019. However, current legislation is proposing a $90 increase. The house has also proposed a $2.5 billion dedication to enrollment growth and $2.4 billion to its golden pennies allocated to schools.
House Bill 2, if approved, would also place an appraisal cap on properties and add a 15 cent reduction to district taxes. Senate Bill 3 would bring homestead exemptions up to 70%, Carter said.
Carter said that most state bills this session revolve around tax relief.
Carter said the state is considering a bill that would require districts to increase their teacher pay from 30% of the state’s allotment to 50%. He added while that looks like the state is trying to raise teacher pay, it’s something most Texas school districts had already been doing.
To help retain teachers, the Texas House of Representatives proposed House Bill 9, which would grant a one-time $2,000 allocation per teacher to each district.
Looking at teacher retirement, the state has proposed a bill that would require schools and employees to contribute more to the Teacher Retirement System (TRS) by three-fourths of a percent. Additionally, teachers would receive a one-time $5,000 addition to their funds.
Carter said that a current hotly discussed item is House Bill 3, which would require an armed school resource officer in every campus across Texas. Trustee Elle Holland asked how districts could hire SROs for 60 or more campuses when police departments are already experiencing officer shortages. Carter said he would have an answer by May 29. He added that the district would not be able to afford hiring SROs for each campus.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.