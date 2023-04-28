Allen High school .jpg
Brian Carter

As the 88th Texas legislature continues, Allen ISD as its eyes on key bills that could affect available funding for public education.

At a Monday Allen ISD Board of Trustees meeting, Allen ISD Chief Financial Officer Brian Carter highlighted key bills school district officials are tracking.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments