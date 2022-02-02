Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Temps nearly steady in the upper 30s. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.

Tonight

Freezing rain early will change to a wintry mix overnight. Potential for significant icing. Low near 20F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. About one inch of snow and ice expected.

Tomorrow

Snow during the morning will transition to snow showers during the afternoon. Potential for some icing. High near 25F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.