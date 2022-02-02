AISD closes
Allen ISD, Plano ISD and other districts announced on Wednesday that it will close on Thursday and Friday due to forecasted inclement weather.

This cancellation includes all after-school activities and events.

The following districts are closed on Thursday and Friday:

  • Plano ISD
  • Allen ISD
  • Frisco ISD
  • McKinney ISD
  • Celina ISD (Thursday only)
  • Prosper ISD
  • Garland ISD
  • Mesquite ISD (Thursday only)

This story is developing. More coverage on how school districts are handling the anticipated cold snap can be found here.

