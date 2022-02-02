Allen ISD, Plano ISD and other districts announced on Wednesday that it will close on Thursday and Friday due to forecasted inclement weather.
This cancellation includes all after-school activities and events.
The following districts are closed on Thursday and Friday:
- Plano ISD
- Allen ISD
- Frisco ISD
- McKinney ISD
- Celina ISD (Thursday only)
- Prosper ISD
- Garland ISD
- Mesquite ISD (Thursday only)
This story is developing. More coverage on how school districts are handling the anticipated cold snap can be found here.
