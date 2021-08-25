More than 150 protesters gathered at Allen City Hall in proximity to an Allen ISD Board of Trustees meeting Monday evening to express their thoughts about COVID-19 protocols for the 2021-22 school year.
Despite the issue not being addressed in the board meeting’s agenda, passions were nonetheless high as some demonstrators vigorously advocated for a district-wide mask mandate while others maintained that such a measure would impede individual liberties.
Attendance for the meeting was so high that police officers had to keep approximately 100 demonstrators outside City Hall due to the chambers reaching maximum occupancy minutes before the meeting was called to order.
Allen ISD parent Nam Sharma, a nurse, was one of many protesters who pleaded for a mask mandate.
“After one year, I see a lot of [coworkers] quit, and I want to quit too, but then I see how [bad] it is … I can’t do it,” she said, adding that her workplace’s increased service levels have strengthened her resolve for such public safety measures. “All we’re [asking] is, just wear a mask.”
Jessica Liscum, an Allen ISD parent who protested in opposition of a mask mandate, said her survival of gastrointestinal cancer and her oncologist’s shared view against masks bolstered her advocacy.
“I think everyone should be allowed a choice based on their view of the risks,” she said. “We all take risks, and we take responsibility for our own choices.”
Allen ISD has recommended but not mandated masks and has encouraged social distancing among its student body. Controversially, the district has also been resolute against a virtual option for the 2021-22 school year, saying that in-person instruction is most favorable to educational outcomes.
