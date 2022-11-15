Allen ISD staff presented its final attendance boundaries draft to the Allen ISD Board of Trustees in a Monday night workshop. Before taking comments from community members, Allen ISD Deputy Superintendent Daniel Pitcock presented some changes made to the proposed attendance boundaries.
According to the presentation by Pitcock, changes include a portion of land north of McDermott from Alma to Custer is within Green Elementary’s boundaries and no longer Evans Elementary. The Reed Elementary School boundary east of Allen Heights will begin attending Olson Elementary. Villas at Twin Creeks residents and Benton Pointe residents will be annexed into Norton Elementary’s boundaries from Green Elementary. Bexley Lake Forest residents and Atlantic Apartment residents will be annexed into Preston Elementary’s boundaries from Lindsey Elementary. Bolin Elementary will pick up 107 students from Story Elementary.
Allen ISD has been reworking its elementary school borders to address imbalance between its western and eastern campuses. While western elementary campuses are at or exceeding functional capacity, eastern campuses are seeing several vacancies. Part of the changes include the repurposing of Anderson Elementary into a full day early childhood facility, which aims to offer an equitable level of education to all Allen ISD students. Other changes include turning Roundtree Elementary School into a district programming facility and moving the dual language programs to Chandler Elementary. In addition to balancing all the campuses to ensure all students have the same access to resources, the rezoning will also help save the district $3 million through better efficiency, Pitcock said.
Feedback from Allen ISD community members centered around how closing one school and repurposing another will not effectively address capacity issues, as well as issues surrounding quality of education and mental health impacts on students moving schools. Parents requested that the board not approve the boundary adjustments and work with parents for a different solution.
The Allen ISD Board of Trustees is slated to vote on the item Nov. 28. If approved, the plan will be implemented in the 2023-24 school year.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.