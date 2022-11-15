AISD 2.jpg

Allen ISD parents and community members spoke against the boundary adjustments presented by the district at a Nov. 14 workshop.

Allen ISD staff presented its final attendance boundaries draft to the Allen ISD Board of Trustees in a Monday night workshop. Before taking comments from community members, Allen ISD Deputy Superintendent Daniel Pitcock presented some changes made to the proposed attendance boundaries.

According to the presentation by Pitcock, changes include a portion of land north of McDermott from Alma to Custer is within Green Elementary’s boundaries and no longer Evans Elementary. The Reed Elementary School boundary east of Allen Heights will begin attending Olson Elementary. Villas at Twin Creeks residents and Benton Pointe residents will be annexed into Norton Elementary’s boundaries from Green Elementary. Bexley Lake Forest residents and Atlantic Apartment residents will be annexed into Preston Elementary’s boundaries from Lindsey Elementary. Bolin Elementary will pick up 107 students from Story Elementary.

AISD 1.jpg

Deputy Superintendent Daniel Pitcock said the new boundary adjustments would help balance elementary school campuses.

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

