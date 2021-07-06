In a recent newsletter, Allen ISD provided an update in which details surrounding the progress of 2020 bond referendum projects were given.
“On behalf of Allen ISD, I would like to thank our community for supporting our bond proposals that will provide updates to our campuses, security, transportation and infrastructure, as well as purchase new technology devices for our students and staff,” said Superintendent Robin Bullock in the letter. “Our dedicated Board of Trustees and staff are helping oversee these projects, but I also wanted to ensure that each of our community members are kept in the loop as the projects progress. This newsletter is designed to provide our community with an up-close look at the construction projects happening in Allen ISD – no hard hat needed.”
Perhaps the most significant development outlined was that of E.T. Boon Elementary School, which is undergoing a complete overhaul of plumbing, fire suppression, electricity, HVAC and carpentry systems. This particular project began following the end of the 2020-21 school year, and district officials say renovations are anticipated to be finished just in time for the 2021-22 school year.
“Building efficiency will be enhanced, which can reduce yearly operational and maintenance costs by up to 30 percent,” the newsletter explained.
Officials are plotting for more energy efficiency for Boon Elementary by way of geothermal walls that will be placed underground, an endeavor that is projected to save 30-35% in potential maintenance costs.
Furthermore, the 2020 bond referendum authorized renovations of Ereckson Middle School, whose design is said to mirror that of the STEAM Center and the Lowery Freshman Center. With planning still underway, construction is expected to happen during the fall 2021 semester, with the last phase of construction slated for completion by July 2022.
By this point, an update to Allen High School’s G Hall is expected to be complete, as renovations will happen throughout the summer. New amenities from this project include new technology and furniture, as well as “collaborative spaces.”
Other campuses will receive technological updates as a result of the bond election, namely in terms of security. Funds specifically allocated for such expenditures will go toward installation of security cameras for George J. Anderson Elementary School, Roundtree Elementary School and Allen ISD’s Administration Building. This may entail the installation of 60 security cameras well into the end of 2021, officials say.
Transportation capacity is also increasing thanks to the bond referendum, as 11 new school buses are expected to be delivered to district officials just in time for the start of the 2021-22 school year. Such funds were also dispersed to aid the Allen ISD Transportation Department’s vehicle maintenance.
These bond funds stem from a $222.1 million bond package divided between four propositions that received input from approximately 50,000 voters. Proposition A, a $189.3 million bond item that authorized most of these projects, passed by just 19 votes in November of 2020.
