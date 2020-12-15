Allen ISD requests input on failed bond proposals

Officials at Allen ISD are requesting feedback in the form of surveys from members of the community one month following an abnormally controversial bond election consisting of four propositions with a total valuation of $222 million.
Only two of these propositions passed in November, one of them by a razor-thin margin of 19 votes out of over 48,000.
“[These are] the most voters we’ve ever had in a bond election,” said David Hicks, chief information officer of Allen ISD. “They were put on the ballot because they were seen as needs within the district, and something that needed to be funded.”
The two propositions that passed, Propositions A and D, collectively account for $214 million, or 96% of the bond package. The bond proposals voters struck down, Propositions B and C, comprise the other 4%, or $7.5 million.
The bulk of this budget was in Proposition A, which called for $189 million in security and infrastructure upgrades, new school buses, roofing, among other things. Proposition D allotted $25 million for wireless devices such as laptops and printers for students and faculty. According to a press release from the district, “Allen ISD sells bonds to match the expected lifespan of the technology device.”
While Propositions A and D were focused on technological renovations, Propositions B and C were focused on maintenance of athletic facilities. Proposition B, in particular, called for resurfacing of running tracks at Lowery Freshman Center Stadium and Allen High School Track and Field Stadium, and a turf replacement at these stadiums, in addition to those at Curtis Middle School and Eagle Stadium. The district also sought $515,000 in tennis court renovations in Proposition C, which accounts for .02% of the bond package.
“[Propositions B and C] are still needs within the district,” Hicks said. “While it’s unfortunate that they didn’t pass, we still need to look for ways that we can get those needs met within the district.”
To better accommodate the needs addressed in the two rejected propositions, Allen ISD created a since-closed survey via SurveyMonkey to gather community feedback. The district is also soliciting feedback from voters via social media.
“We’re still going through the results. We had about 1,000 respondents [so far],” Hicks said. “We are always open and willing to listen to our community and [work] together hand-in-hand to best support the needs of our students.”
