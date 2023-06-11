While some factors remain uncertain in the midst of a possible special session of the Texas Legislature, Allen ISD officials aim to adopt a 2023-24 budget in June.
At a June 5 Allen ISD Board of Trustees workshop, school district CFO Brian Carter presented projections for next year’s budget compared to the current budget.
According to Allen ISD’s projections, the district is expected to see a 100-student increase every year with a 96% attendance rate. From the 2022-23 fiscal year to 2023-24, the district expects an estimated $20.5 billion (6.3%) increase in property value.
Based on current projections, Allen ISD projects a $1.29 tax rate, a decrease from the current $1.33 rate. Carter told the district that it will adopt a set tax rate on Aug. 28.
“It will be interesting,” Carter said. “We would assume the legislative sessions will be done by then, and we will know what the compression is on the maintenance and operation side.”
Carter added that the current session is unlike anything district staff has seen in a long time.
Currently, the state’s projected tax projection is uncertain. Carter told the trustees that there were discussions in the Texas legislature about eliminating a maintenance and operation tax entirely for school districts. If the state continues compressing districts’ taxes, it could lead to less recapture, Carter added.
Allen ISD is slated to collect $9 million more than last year, according to Carter, providing the district a total revenue number of $218.1 million. However, the increased revenue will be subject to higher recapture from the state.
Part of the district’s expected expenditures include a 5% increase in pay across the board. Additionally, the district expects a 9.8% increase in services, supplies and operating expenses in addition to a high deductible to repair hail damage to buildings. The district also has a projected $800,000 increase in insurance costs on its buildings, Carter said. Allen ISD will also see a $900,000 increase in required career technology education (CTE) expenditures.
Allen’s total projected expenditure is $227 million for the 2023-24 fiscal year. Carter said Allen ISD is not alone in having a deficit budget. He added that even fast-growing districts are projected to be in the red.
The Allen ISD Board of Trustees will meet June 19 to adopt its 2023-24 budget.
Get Allen American news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.