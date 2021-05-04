Allen ISD is inviting residents to complete an online survey wherein respondents can give their input on any facet of the district’s operation.
“Today, I am asking for candid feedback about our community,” said Allen ISD Superintendent Robin Bullock in a letter attached to the survey. “We want to hear your thoughts on critical school issues, including academics, student support, parent engagement, equity and school operations. Whether or not you have children in our schools, we want to hear from you. Engaging in ongoing, two-way dialogue is critical to providing our students with the best possible education.”
Questions on the survey specifically pertain to the quality of Allen ISD’s website, as well as the district’s community engagement. It also asks for input on what programs should be the subject of greater emphasis, including advanced courses, athletic programs, extracurricular activities and technical education.
Respondents can also opine on the cleanliness and security of Allen ISD facilities, the district’s accommodations for special needs students and non-English speaking students, student parity and quality of teaching.
All responses are confidential. The survey will remain open until May 17 and can be completed online at https://survey.k12insight.com/survey.aspx?k=RQsQPTYVsTXsPsPsP&lang=0&data=
