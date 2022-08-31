A teacher in the Allen Independent School District has been indicted by a grand jury and booked into the Collin County Jail on charges related to sexually abusing a student, court documents indicate.
Allen ISD on Tuesday named the suspect as Tony Mattei, a teacher at Curtis Middle School.
In a communication to the community, Allen ISD officials wrote on Tuesday, Aug. 30, the district "was notified by a third party that a teacher from Curtis Middle School was indicted by a grand jury. Until this notification occurred, Allen ISD had not been notified that the teacher had been involved in grand jury proceedings. Regardless, we made the decision to immediately remove the teacher from the classroom and place the teacher on administrative leave."
District officials wrote in the communication that it does not know the specifics that were presented to the grand jury, but the district can confirm that the teacher received an allegation of misconduct in April 2022.
"The district immediately notified Allen Police Department School Resource Officers (SROs) and cooperated with law enforcement during the investigation process. The District's investigation included interviews with the student, the student's parents, witnesses and the teacher in question. The teacher was placed on leave for the duration of the investigation process. Allen ISD followed its investigation procedures in place, and based off of the available evidence, was unable to sustain the allegation. However, in an abundance of caution, Allen ISD followed up on its investigation by notifying Child Protective Services (CPS) of the incident.
"Since the District's investigation, the Collin County Children's Advocacy Center and additional law enforcement became involved and were able to gain additional information through forensic interviews and heightened discovery methods. The findings from the grand jury process are confidential, and the information regarding the grand jury's indictment was not made available until today (Tuesday, August 30."
Allen ISD is asking people who may have information surrounding this incident to email communications@allenisd.org. Comments may also be directed toward the Allen Police Department through Detective Jared McConathy at 972-633-6727. Anonymous tips may be sent to Allen ISD via text message by texting “AISD” and your tip to 847411 (TIP411).
