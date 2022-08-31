Allen ISD admin building

A teacher in the Allen Independent School District has been indicted by a grand jury and booked into the Collin County Jail on charges related to sexually abusing a student, court documents indicate.

Allen ISD on Tuesday named the suspect as Tony Mattei, a teacher at Curtis Middle School. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments